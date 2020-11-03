A campaign sign for District 7 supervisor candidate Myrna Melgar stands in a garden outside a home in the Westwood Highlands neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A campaign sign for District 7 supervisor candidate Myrna Melgar stands in a garden outside a home in the Westwood Highlands neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Melgar up in crowded District 7 supervisor race

Myrna Melgar is leading in the crowded District 7 race to represent neighborhoods like West Portal on the Board of Supervisors, according to the first round of election results released Tuesday night.

Melgar, the former president of the Planning Commission, has 13,940 votes under the ranked-choice voting system, a lead of 2,181 votes over the second-place candidate Joel Engardio.

While Melgar is ahead in the race, she came in third behind Engardio and candidate Vilaska Nguyen in terms of first-choice votes. Engardio is leading in first-choice votes with 6,860 votes.

Melgar was endorsed by both Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee. She also scored the first-place endorsement of the local Democratic Party.

Breed also endorsed Engardio, vice president of a group called Stop Crime SF, and the Democratic Party also endorsed Nguyen, a progressive public defender.

There are a total of seven candidates in the race.

Check back later for updates.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Measure to amend S.F. planning code, business permitting getting strong support
Next story
S.F. voters favoring Measure A, providing funding for homeless and mental health services

Just Posted

Measure A is a bond that would help fund for housing the homeless, mental health facilities and improving public parks. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
S.F. voters favoring Measure A, providing funding for homeless and mental health services

San Francisco voters are in favor of a $487.7 million bond to… Continue reading

Measure RR is a sales tax for Caltrain affecting San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Measure RR, sales tax to fund Caltrain, pulls ahead in early returns

A one-eighth-cent sales tax that would be used to fund Caltrain was… Continue reading

The West Portal Muni station sits empty after an overhead line went during a short-lived attempt to resume train service in August. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
‘Some rail’ expected to return early 2021, but additional shutdowns might be necessary

It could take up to eight years to fully rehab Muni Metro’s vulnerabilities, SFMTA says

Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee will be termed out in January and a proposed ban on smoking in apartment buildings will be one of his last legislative efforts. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Yee moves to ban smoking in apartment buildings

Prohibition would inculde cannabis smoke and vaping

Deborah Walker holds up a portrait she drew in support of San Francisco Board of Supervisor District 1 candidate Marjan Philhour in the Richmond District on Octobeer 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
Progressive dominance at stake in SF supervisor races

Mayor Breed seeks allies in close contests

Most Read