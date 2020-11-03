Melgar up in crowded District 7 supervisor race

A campaign sign for District 7 supervisor candidate Myrna Melgar stands in a garden outside a home in the Westwood Highlands neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Myrna Melgar is leading in the crowded District 7 race to represent neighborhoods like West Portal on the Board of Supervisors, according to the first round of election results released Tuesday night.

Melgar, the former president of the Planning Commission, has 13,940 votes under the ranked-choice voting system, a lead of 2,181 votes over the second-place candidate Joel Engardio.

While Melgar is ahead in the race, she came in third behind Engardio and candidate Vilaska Nguyen in terms of first-choice votes. Engardio is leading in first-choice votes with 6,860 votes.

Melgar was endorsed by both Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee. She also scored the first-place endorsement of the local Democratic Party.

Breed also endorsed Engardio, vice president of a group called Stop Crime SF, and the Democratic Party also endorsed Nguyen, a progressive public defender.

There are a total of seven candidates in the race.

Check back later for updates.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/