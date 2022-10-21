Heads up, San Francisco residents — there might be a picture of your house on Twitter.
Meet Every Lot SF, a project by artist and urban planner Neil Freeman. The bot goes through every individual parcel in San Francisco and posts an image of the lot from Google maps, in tax ID order.
The tweets — or granules of the larger performance piece — have a simple structure: the image is posted with the address of the property, without identifying characteristics. The bot generates two posts per hour.
According to Freeman, the bot will take about thirty years to post the entire city.
Every Lot SF is one of four bots that perform the same program in four major US cities: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. Together, they form the body of Freeman's work, a collection called "Fake is the new real" which has been ongoing since 2000.
As an urban planner and artist, Freeman is interested in the ways cities are documented and how maps of cities vary from source to source.
"Google has cars, cameras, and computation; The City has tax clerks, history and legal authority. These two mapping systems are vast and difficult to visualize. By pairing them, the bots reveal moments of disharmony in the two approaches," wrote Freeman on his website.
"This friction between two visions of urban space is part of the fun: the bot occasionally posts 'no view available here', or an image of a building in the wrong borough. Missing data sometimes results in no address."
The bots have an open source software library, which makes it possible for new iterations of the Every Lot bots to be created by anyone. A number of Every Lot bots have sprang up in towns along the Rust Belt, all inspired by Freeman's work.
To create your own Every Lot bot, or explore the breadth of Freeman's work, you can visit his website here.