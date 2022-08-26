Alexander Vinnik

A police officer escorts Alexander Vinnik, left, as they arrive at Greece's supreme court in Athens in Decemnber 2017. Vinnik was arrested while on vacation in Greece in 2017 on U.S. charges of laundering billions of dollars worth of bitcoin and was recently extradited to the United States ahead of a trial in San Francisco.

 AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Slender, with a mild expression and sensitive green eyes, Alexander Vinnik doesn’t look like a criminal mastermind fought over by nations, or someone who laundered billions of dollars for criminals, or someone whose enemies would try to poison him.

He says he’s not those things. “I am innocent,” the 42-year-old Russian citizen told The Examiner in a Zoom interview from Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

