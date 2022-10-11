Josh Cohen Champions League

Maccabi's goalkeeper Josh Cohen kicks the ball as Juventus' Angel Di Maria tries to stop him during the group H Champions League soccer match between Maccabi Haifa and Juventus at Sammy Ofer stadium, in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

 AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

One of the biggest soccer teams in the world is on the verge of elimination from the world's top club competition thanks to the steady hands of a Bay Area native.

Goalkeeper Josh Cohen, a 30-year-old born in Mountain View who grew up in Sunnyvale, made five saves in Israeli side Maccabi Haifa's 2-0 upset win over Italian giants Juventus on Tuesday. 

