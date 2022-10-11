Maccabi's goalkeeper Josh Cohen kicks the ball as Juventus' Angel Di Maria tries to stop him during the group H Champions League soccer match between Maccabi Haifa and Juventus at Sammy Ofer stadium, in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
One of the biggest soccer teams in the world is on the verge of elimination from the world's top club competition thanks to the steady hands of a Bay Area native.
Goalkeeper Josh Cohen, a 30-year-old born in Mountain View who grew up in Sunnyvale, made five saves in Israeli side Maccabi Haifa's 2-0 upset win over Italian giants Juventus on Tuesday.
The victory was Cohen's first clean sheet in the UEFA Champions League, which is widely considered the premier club competition on the planet. Cohen is playing in his first season in the Champions League, while Maccabi Haifa is in the group stage for the first time since 2009.
Cohen was a senior at Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose back then, playing club soccer for Santa Clara Sporting down in the South Bay. He then played four years at Division II U.C. San Diego before embarking on an unlikely professional career that took him from American soccer's lower divisions to playing against the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Cohen played a season with the Burlingame Dragons, a now-defunct club that played in the former third division of U.S. soccer, or the equivalent of AA in baseball's minor leagues. For parts of the next five seasons, Cohen spent time with three clubs in the USL Championship, one step below Major League Soccer.
Yet Cohen never received an MLS offer, despite becoming a finalist for the league's goalkeeper of the year award in 2018, He then joined Maccabi Haifa in 2019, seizing the starting role that fall.
Cohen led Maccabi Haifa to qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa League — the second tier of Europe's club competitions — for the 2020-21 season, starting for the Israeli club against English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in north London.
That year, Cohen backstopped Maccabi Haifa to an Israeli Premier League title and was named the league's top player. He won another league title last season and ultimately guided them through Champions League qualifying and into the group stage this season.
The Bay Area native started against Messi, Neymar and Mbappe last month when Paris Saint-Germain traveled to Haifa in the Champions League. He started again on Tuesday, preserving Maccabi Haifa's 2-0 lead over Juventus — winners of Italy's Serie A for a record 36 times — with an acrobatic diving save in the 45th minute.