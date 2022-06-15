Seven years ago, San Bruno’s Jordan Jimenez felt stuck. Then a senior at Archbishop Riordan High School, Jimenez battled depression and juggled work with extracurricular activities but didn’t think he was treating his mental health as a top priority.
“I needed something new that would change my perspective on life and help me see life in a positive way,” said Jimenez, who found a way out of his funk with a point-and-shoot camera.
A freelance photographer, Jimenez, 24, is now a court-side regular at the Chase Center during Golden State Warriors games, snapping pictures that he hopes live on long after the final buzzer sounds. While working for your childhood team is a sweet gig, it took time for Jimenez to blend basketball with photography.
His journey began by taking strolls through the streets of San Francisco, where Jimenez shot portraits, landscapes and anything else his lens could capture. Jimenez worked his way up to paying gigs: taking high school prom photos.
“All of these different things just kind of added up where it was like, life isn't that bad and I can kind of see it. The more that I'm really looking through my lens and looking at life in a little bit more detailed way, I realized life is actually very beautiful,” said Jimenez.
Jimenez, who played for two years on Archbishop Riordan’s men’s basketball team, never shook the game as his first love. Although he was no longer playing, Jimenez wanted to incorporate the past with his new passion. “For me, it was kind of like, I love these two things. Let’s see if I can try to find a way to put the two together,” he said.
Jimenez found himself court-side taking pictures of elementary, high school and college basketball games. He also worked with coaches and trainers who wanted photos of workouts and open training sessions. The work was done for free, with Jimenez equating the gigs to an athlete getting their reps in at the gym.
“The more that I was doing that and just offering to do free work for all these people, all these trainers, my network just started to grow. I started getting better as a basketball photographer,” he said.
Jimenez left the University of San Francisco in 2018 to launch JSquared Visuals. The media brand gave Jimenez the opportunity to work with companies like Adidas and Under Armour, publications like Slam Magazine and Devin Williams of the “In the Lab” basketball training program and YouTube series.
Seeds for Jimenez’s next breakthrough were then sown at the Unlimited Potential Basketball Training Facility in Burlingame.
Jimenez, who was on site taking client pictures for trainer Packie Turner, ended up meeting Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole. The duo, who have all the chemistry of a roaring buddy comedy film, immediately hit it off.
“We didn't even really talk basketball at all. We really just talked about, like, what we're doing for the weekend, or we're talking about video games and ‘Smash Bros.’ and just a bunch of random different things that didn't have anything to do with photography or basketball,” said Jimenez.
Jimenez booked Warriors shoots in the off-seasons and continued establishing himself in the Bay Area. After attending a San Francisco Giants game last summer, Jimenez and Poole decided that it was the perfect time to work together.
“I'm pretty decent with the camera, (Poole’s) good at basketball. Let’s really figure out how we can bring those two worlds together, kind of like how I was combining photography and basketball myself,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez usually shows up to the Chase Center hours before tipoff to scope out the scene and test different angles. Once the game starts, he moves courtside, ready to spring into action. “I have to be intentional about the way I'm shooting but at the same time because basketball is such a free flowing game, you kind of have to just let it come to you,” said Jimenez.
Shots from this season’s campaign have gone viral on Jimenez’s Twitter and Instagram accounts and for good reason.
Jimenez first lit up social media last November with a shot of a cold-blooded Steph Curry draining a three-pointer with the utmost confidence and ease. The picture, which sits at 52k likes on Twitter, has been dubbed by many as “the coldest photo ever” and circulated by outlets like ESPN and Bleacher Report.
Among other hits, Jimenez immortalized Andrew Wiggins’ poster-izing dunk over the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić in the NBA Western Conference finals.
Jimenez’s photos are opportunities for viewers “to see the game through my eyes, and I get to teleport them to the game in that one frozen moment in time,” he said.
When thinking of personal favorites from the last season, Jimenez enjoyed photographing the Warriors’ Gary Payton II, who spent last season fighting for a spot on the roster and nearly applied for a job as the Dubs’ video coordinator to stay with the team.
“For him to have that dedication to really just do anything that it took to be on the team, I love that story,” said Jimenez.
His favorite shots to take of Payton II are when the shooting guard is “locking up the best players in the league, his dunks, his bang outs, everything like that,” Jimenez added.
Throughout the NBA Finals, Jimenez has photographed the Warriors from coast to coast for Twitter Sports, sharing his images with the account’s roughly 15 million followers.
"It's a humbling experience, just to be around all of these people that are just incredible human beings," said Jimenez. "For me just to be able to tell their stories and get to know them on a personal level, it's an insane thing. I can't even really put the right words out there just because it's such a surreal feeling sometimes."