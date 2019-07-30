Medical examiner confirms identity of 25-year-old victim in garlic festival shooting

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office has confirmed the identities of all three victims killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting Sunday.

Trevor Irby, a 25-year-old New York resident, 6-year-old Stephen Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar of San Jose are believed to have been shot and killed by 19-year-old Santino William Legan of Gilroy on the last evening of the annual festival.

Loved ones have created GoFundMe donation pages for each of the victims. They can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/trevor-irby-memorial for Irby, https://www.gofundme.com/f/kayla-salazar for Salazar and https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-romero for Romero and his family members, who were also shot at the festival.

Irby and his girlfriend of five years, Sarah, had recently moved to Santa Cruz and attended the festival together on Sunday.

“We are so thankful that Sarah is safe, but that does not change the very deep sadness that we all feel,” the couple’s alma mater, Keuka College’s occupational therapy program in New York, wrote on Facebook.

“Trevor was a brother, a son, a grandson, a boyfriend, a best friend and a bright light to all who knew him,” the donation page says. “Trevor will forever live on in the memory of his loved ones.”

The shooting appears to be random and an investigation is ongoing, according to Gilroy police Chief Scot Smithee.

Legan purchased the AK-47-style assault rifle legally in Nevada on July 9 and snuck into the festival by cutting through a fence. The shooting was reported at about 5:40 p.m. and Legan was shot and killed by responding officers about a minute later.

Officers served warrants at Legan’s home and vehicle in Gilroy on Monday, and the FBI is sweeping a crime scene that spans several acres at Christmas Hill Park, the location of the festival.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is operating a family assistance center at Rucker Elementary School in Gilroy, 325 Santa Clara Ave.

Anyone with information, photo or video of the shooting is asked to contact Gilroy police at (408) 846-0583, or submit files to the FBI at http://www.fbi.gov/gilroy.