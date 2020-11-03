Measure to amend S.F. planning code, business permitting getting strong support

Proposition H is intended to reduce the red tape associated with obtaining business permits in The City. (Shutterstock photo)

Proposition H, a measure that would amend The City’s planning code in a way that streamlines the business permit process, expand the kinds of storefronts allowed to operate in neighborhood commercial districts and reduces the amount of public notification required, appeared to be passing in early returns as of around 9 p.m. with 62.17 percent of the vote.

Supporters, including Mayor London Breed, say the ordinance will help revitalize San Francisco’s struggling small business community by eliminating red tape and making it easier for them to stay open, generating new kinds of revenue and creating jobs.

The City will now be required to respond to permit applications within one month. The ordinance also permits more outdoor operations, allows dining establishments to include co-working spaces and grants additional arts and nonprofits permission to set up shot in commercial areas outside of downtown.

