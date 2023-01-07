McCarthy Wins Speakership on 15th Vote After Concessions to Hard Right

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses for the first time from the House Speaker's chair, at the Capitol in Washington, in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2023. After a dramatic late-night roll call that came down to a single vote and again ended with no speaker, the House moved on to a 15th vote, in which McCarthy finally prevailed. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

 Haiyun Jiang

WASHINGTON — Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California won election early Saturday as House speaker in a historic five-day, 15-ballot floor fight, after giving major concessions to right-wing holdouts and weathering a dramatic late-night setback that underscored the limits of his power over the new Republican majority.

McCarthy clawed his way to victory by cutting a deal that won over a sizable contingent of ultraconservative lawmakers on the 12th and 13th votes earlier in the day, and then wearing down the remaining holdouts in a tense session that dragged on past midnight, ultimately winning with a bare majority, after a spectacle of arm-twisting and rancor on the House floor.

