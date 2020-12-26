Mayor ushers in second mayoral term with birth of second child

By Astrid Casimire

Bay City News Foundation

Just four day after being installed as Daly City mayor on Dec. 14, Juslyn Manalo gave birth to baby daughter Juselle.

The city made the announcement via a press release on Tuesday, recognizing Manalo’s accomplishments such as gaining 43.7 percent of votes for her re-election to the City Council this year, a Daly City record.

Manalo was first elected to the City Council in 2016 and served as mayor in 2018. She had her first child, Ethyn, at the end of 2018. Manalo said in a statement that she was grateful for the community’s votes, and wanted to share the news of Juselle’s birth to bring positivity.

“I’m so blessed to have baby Juselle join our family — she is my ray of light and gives me so much hope for our recovery in 2021,” Manalo said.

Even as she balances a full-time job and her family alongside her council duties, Manalo said it is her passion to give back.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience being able to give back to the community that I was raised in since the age of 8 years old,” she said.

“And for my community in Daly City, I’m ready to meet our shared challenges and help our city recover from the pandemic as your mayor,” she said.

As mayor, Manalo’s priorities include ensuring that Daly City residents understand and follow COVID-19 safety precautions and helping small businesses recover. Manalo plans to work with the city’s small business commission to support the needs of business owners.

“One of the priorities we’ll be focusing on is igniting our small business commission and really being able to hear firsthand from the small businesses in Daly City around ways to support them,” she said.

In addition, Manalo said revenue from Measure Q — a half-cent sales tax that passed in the general election — will support the city’s recovery.

Manalo also plans to prioritize social justice and equity awareness in the city, through ethnic studies courses for residents and implicit bias training for staff.

An incident involving racist remarks at a supermarket in 2018 prompted Manalo to start the “Love Not Hate” event and campaign that year. The campaign aims to highlight cultural diversity and promote messages of inclusivity.

This year, Manalo said the campaign involved outreach to businesses by offering them a poster with the message “Daly City stands united against hate.” Manalo said it warmed her heart to see the sign posted around the city, from local supermarkets, to small convenience stores, to auto dealerships, especially since it was opt-in.

“It’s a reminder that we need to remember our humanity and our potential to be kind to one another,” Manalo said.

