Mayor, transit officials celebrate return of Muni service

Muni operator Angel Carvajal drives the popular boat tram following a news conference celebrating the return of the historic F-line and subway service on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A look inside one of the historic streetcars on the Muni F-line following a news conference celebrating the return of the historic streetcar line and some subway service on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, speaks at a news conference celebrating the return of the historic F-line streetcars and some subway service on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Mayor London Breed at the news conference. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Aleena Galloway, a Muni operator on the historic streetcar F-line, speaks at the news conference. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Mayor London Breed embraces Aleena Galloway, an old friend and Muni operator on the historic streetcar F-line, following the news conference. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Mayor London Breed waves as she boards the popular boat tram. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Mayor London Breed bumps elbows with Muni operator Angel Carvajal aboard the historic Muni boat tram. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A look inside one of the historic streetcars on Muni’s F-line on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A Muni operator drives one of the historic streetcars on the Muni F-line in a new plexiglass safety cage on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Officials ride the historic Muni boat tram. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed and city transit officials gathered Friday to welcome the historic streetcars of the Muni F-line back to Market Street and The Embarcadero on Friday.

The occasion also marked the return of underground Muni Metro service on the N-Judah and K/T-Ingleside lines

Starting Saturday, Muni’s F Market and Wharves route from Fisherman’s Wharf to Market and Castro streets will return to service with historic streetcars.

The N Judah rail service will resume its full route between Ocean Beach and 4th and King streets to connect with the Caltrain station, and the T Third will be extended to West Portal and then continue on, running as the K Ingleside to Balboa Park Station.

Since crews were able to work on system improvements during the pandemic, Muni officials announced Monday that new Wi-Fi service will also be available now at stations and in tunnels.

Muni officials also announced a temporary new combined bus route called the 36/52 Special to serve the Forest Hill, Miraloma and Sunnyside neighborhoods. It will run in a loop between Forest Hill Station and Glen Park Station.

More details about Muni’s re-opening plan can be found at www.sfmta.com.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/