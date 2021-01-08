Mayor taps Chinatown leader for Police Commission

Mayor London Breed announced on Friday she nominated Larry Yee to the police commission, the body tasked with providing oversight for the San Francisco Police Department.

Yee, a San Francisco native and Chinese-American activist, currently serves as president of the Hop Wo Benevolent Association, a part of the historic Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

Yee has also served for the past 12 years as the secretary and treasurer of the Communications Workers of America Local 9410, and previously served as the vice president of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance.

“It’s critical that all of our diverse communities, including our Chinese community, are represented and have a voice at the table in our city government and policy making at the commission,” Breed said in a statement. “I believe that Larry will work to make sure the community is involved and engaged in public safety decisions, and that their concerns are respected and addressed.”

“I’ve lived and worked in San Francisco my whole life, and it would be an honor to serve my fellow San Franciscan residents on the Police Commission,” Yee said. “As someone who has worked for many years with the community and labor groups, I think I can help bring people together and help bridge the divide that sometimes occurs between government and city residents.”

Yee’s nomination comes just as the Police Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to select former supervisor Malia Cohen as president and former deputy public defender Cindy Elias as vice president.

Elias replaces former vice president Damali Taylor, who resigned from the position just last week, citing work commitments and other public service projects as reasons for her departure.

If Yee’s appointment to the commission is approved by the Board of Supervisors during a future meeting, that would leave just one vacant seat on the seven-seat commission.

— Daniel Montes, Bay City News

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

