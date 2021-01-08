Larry Yee is president of the Hop Wo Benevolent Association. (Courtesy Mayor’s Office)

Larry Yee is president of the Hop Wo Benevolent Association. (Courtesy Mayor’s Office)

Mayor taps Chinatown leader for Police Commission

Mayor London Breed announced on Friday she nominated Larry Yee to the police commission, the body tasked with providing oversight for the San Francisco Police Department.

Yee, a San Francisco native and Chinese-American activist, currently serves as president of the Hop Wo Benevolent Association, a part of the historic Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

Yee has also served for the past 12 years as the secretary and treasurer of the Communications Workers of America Local 9410, and previously served as the vice president of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance.

“It’s critical that all of our diverse communities, including our Chinese community, are represented and have a voice at the table in our city government and policy making at the commission,” Breed said in a statement. “I believe that Larry will work to make sure the community is involved and engaged in public safety decisions, and that their concerns are respected and addressed.”

“I’ve lived and worked in San Francisco my whole life, and it would be an honor to serve my fellow San Franciscan residents on the Police Commission,” Yee said. “As someone who has worked for many years with the community and labor groups, I think I can help bring people together and help bridge the divide that sometimes occurs between government and city residents.”

Yee’s nomination comes just as the Police Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to select former supervisor Malia Cohen as president and former deputy public defender Cindy Elias as vice president.

Elias replaces former vice president Damali Taylor, who resigned from the position just last week, citing work commitments and other public service projects as reasons for her departure.

If Yee’s appointment to the commission is approved by the Board of Supervisors during a future meeting, that would leave just one vacant seat on the seven-seat commission.

— Daniel Montes, Bay City News

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Newsom’s budget proposal could be a ‘game changer’ for schools

Just Posted

Supervisor Shamann Walton, elected in 2018 to represent District 10, became the new president of the Board of Supervisors on Friday.<ins> (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Shamann Walton becomes next Board of Supervisors president

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton became the next president of the Board… Continue reading

Deputy Public Defender Doug Welch speaks with James Harbor at his first court appearance over the shooting of 6-year-old Jace Young on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Suspect in killing of 6-year-old boy is victim’s cousin

James Harbor, 18, charged in fatal Fourth of July shooting of Jace Young

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a budget proposal to the state legislature that allocates additional funding for schools. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Newsom’s budget proposal could be a ‘game changer’ for schools

New funding included for reopening, learning loss, mental health

The UCSF Parnassus campus will see improvements including a new hospital. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Affordability remains a concern for UCSF housing plan

University to build more than 1,200 units of housing as part of massive Parnassus campus expansion

The San Francisco Unified School District is working toward returning some students to campus, but has not set a clear date for when that will occur. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
City schools losing students

Causes remain unclear, but some families may be leaving town altogether

Most Read