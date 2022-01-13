News

Mayor proposes free admission to Conservatory of Flowers, Japanese Tea Garden for S.F. residents

She wants visitors to ‘explore the natural world and take in our city’s natural beauty’

By Bay City News • January 13, 2022 1:30 am
San Francisco residents would be able to get in free to the Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park under legislation proposed Wednesday by Mayor London Breed.

The Gardens of Golden Gate Park proposal, which will first go to the Board of Supervisors’ budget and finance committee on Jan. 26, also seeks to merge admissions, education and outreach programs at the two gardens and the San Francisco Botanical Garden, which is already free to city residents.

“The Gardens of Golden Gate Park are urban oases that offer visitors the opportunity to explore the natural world and take in our city’s natural beauty, and soon all residents will get to experience these loved attractions for free,” Breed said in a statement.

Currently city residents pay $7 for adult tickets for the Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden, while nonresidents pay $10.

The mayor’s proposal would allow The City to continue using demand-responsive pricing for nonresident admission, allowing changes in fees as long as there is a 30-day notice.

If the board committee passes the legislation, it would go to the full board in early February, according to Breed’s office.

