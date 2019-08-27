‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ

Pete Buttigieg speaks with Uber and Lyft drivers at a rally on Market Street Tuesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy Gig Workers Rising)

California Uber and Lyft drivers agitating to be recognized as employees just got a big-name ally: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“Mayor Pete,” as he’s known, spoke outside Uber headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon in support of the drivers’ efforts to help pass Assembly Bill 5.

That bill would give independent contractors in industries across the state status as employees, potentially granting them benefits and wage protections. Uber, Lyft and other entities are pushing back against the bill, calling it too sweeping.

The ride-hail companies have also said a large share of their workers prefer the flexibility granted by independent contractor status, allowing them to drive the hours they want.

Drivers honked their horns while Buttigieg spoke on Market Street outside Uber headquarters at 1455 Market St. Tuesday.

“I’m the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, I’m running for president, and I’m here to let you know I stand with gig-workers,” Buttigieg said, using the term now most commonly used for app-connected workers.

“I’m here because where I come from, gig is another word for jobs,” he added. “That means you’re a worker and you ought to be protected as a worker.”

Buttigieg said that means workers “deserve a minimum wage,” deserve protections from workplace and sexual harassment, deserve overtime protections and “yes, that means you deserve a union.”

Uber and Lyft drivers were organized by SEIU Local 721, the Mobile Workers Alliance, and Gig Workers Rising, in a caravan of cars working their way up California on a path mirroring the journey labor organizer Cesar Chavez took to the state’s capitol when fighting for farmworkers in 1966.

That journey took Uber and Lyft drivers to Delano, Fresno. On Tuesday they arrived in San Francisco.

California will become an early-voting state in 2020, which has prompted presidential candidates to campaign in the Golden State far more than in previous presidential elections.

“Do we want a future where there are no protections, no unions, and workers are not treated as workers?” Buttigieg asked the crowd, “or do we want a future with justice?”

