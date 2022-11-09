Mayor London Breed announced the appointments of Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward to the San Francisco School Board in March. All three were poised to be reelected in the November election.
Mayor London Breed announced the appointments of Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward to the San Francisco School Board in March. All three were poised to be reelected in the November election.
Craig Lee/The Examiner)
From left, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, City College Trustee Murrell Green and Ann Hsu mark election night with a roast pig at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar in Chinatown.
San Francisco voters ushered in Mayor London Breed’s Board of Education appointees in Tuesday’s election, solidifying their seats on the commission as Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi and Ann Hsu gained the most votes out of six candidates.
As of midnight Tuesday, Weissman-
Ward was at the forefront with 22.7% of the 354,241 votes counted, a lead of about 10,000 votes over Motamedi, who secured 19.9%. Hsu was in third with 18.4% of the vote. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the board.
Alida Fisher, chair of the parent-led Community Advisory Committee for Special Education, was next in line with 16.6% of the vote. The next vote count update will be released Thursday at 4 p.m.
“It looks like it will be a while before we can feel super confident,” said Siva Raj, a district parent who was a leader of the recall campaign that ousted three school board members in February, including Nov. 8 candidate Gabriela López, and whose parent-led group SF Guardians (formerly Recall the SF School Board) supported Breed’s three candidates.
“It was the ‘Asian Arm’ of the recall,” Hsu said. “It’s what led me down this path. The work that was started by (SF Guardians) to reelect us for a full four-year term, I’m confident that it’s going to pay off.”
Early voting results were a cause for celebration among Weissman-Ward, Motamedi and Hsu’s supporters, including Mayor Breed and Senator Scott Weiner, who were speakers at a post-election party in Chinatown. The event was organized by the Chinese American Democratic Club and Friends of Lowell Foundation, among other grassroots organizations that supported the recall efforts.
Mayor defends record, but says patience might be necessary
“I’m happy the voters chose really great candidates, who are not necessarily politicians,” said Breed, addressing a cheering group at Lion’s Den Bar and Lounge. “I hope that this message is clear to people who have been obstructionists, people who have used these positions as stepping stones. This message to me says, the people of San Francisco, they want us to be adults in the room. They want us to work together. They want us to deliver for them.”
Weiner echoed Breed’s sentiments, adding that the recall was uncomfortable “for everyone,” but that the night’s vote was another step forward.
“You’re going to turn this around,” he said, addressing the three newly minted commissioners directly.
Some voters are still reconciling comments Hsu made in a campaign survey, where she wrote that Black and brown families do not adequately support their children’s educations, and that “unstable family environments ... make teachers’ work harder.”
Following the comment, a number of groups called for Hsu’s resignation, including the African American Parent Advisory Council and the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club.
“As an SFUSD alumni, I was very disappointed in hearing those remarks,” said Bahlam Javier, vice president of political affairs for the S.F Latinx Democratic Club. “To see that no one held Hsu accountable and to a higher standard is very discouraging, and makes me feel that the Latin community is treated as an afterthought. I hope she takes the time to prioritize all our families.”
The club endorsed López, Fleshman and Fisher.
“I hoped Gabriela López would be able to reclaim her seat, giving a Latina another chance at being able to represent our community,” he said, adding he looks forward to the AAPI and Black and brown communities to “work together and find ways to heal from everything that’s been said and done by Hsu and other elected officials.”
The problems are "bigger than originally anticipated," said the district — teachers are getting paid incorrectly, and sometimes not at all
The United Educators of San Francisco, which also called for Hsu’s resignation in July, did not comment on her possible win, but Crisoforo Garza, the teacher union’s interim director, said he was “glad to see union-endorsed candidate Weissman-Ward win.”
The seven-member school board, including the three voter approved appointees, will hold its first post-election meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. An agenda for that meeting has not yet been posted, but the board will have a number of issues to work through.
Garza offered a shortlist of priorities on teachers’ minds, and pointed to an unfair labor complaint filed with the state against SFUSD on Nov. 8 over payroll issues.
“Educators should be paid a living wage so they can afford to live in the city where they teach and continue to serve their students, not have to make the painful choice to leave SFUSD because they simply can’t afford the cost of living in San Francisco,” Garza said.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.