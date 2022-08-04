For a while, it looked like voters could see a repeat of June’s Proposition E on the November ballot, asking them to roll back key elements of the “behested payments” ordinance they just put in place to fight City Hall corruption.

But as of this week, that ballot measure is dead. On Tuesday, Mayor London Breed withdrew her package of reforms to the behested payments ordinance from the November ballot.

Behested payments are donations made by individuals, foundations or companies at the request of a public official, typically to their own department or an affiliated non-profit.

The move marks the beginnings of a resolution with Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who had put forward his own, more modest reforms to the behested payments ordinance as legislation before the Board of Supervisors.

Previously, Breed called for major changes to the law, saying it impeded government functioning and collaboration with nonprofits, while Peskin argued that Breed’s changes would allow corruption to continue to flourish. If the two sides could not come to an agreement, Breed reserved the right to take the matter back before the voters — less than six months after they last weighed in on it.

“We’ve made significant progress with Supervisor Peskin towards a compromise,” Breed’s spokesperson, Parisa Safarzadeh wrote in an email. The two sides are continuing to hammer out the specifics.

The behested payments ordinance was born out of the Mohammed Nuru scandal, in which the disgraced head of the Department of Public Works received de-facto bribes through accounts he controlled at the non-profit Parks Alliance. In response, the Ethics Commission recommended new rules restricting public officials from asking for donations to their own department or affiliated non-profits from donors who might have business with that official or department.

The ordinance, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors in December, and then codified by the voters with June’s Prop E, established broad prohibitions on public officials soliciting donations, and barred coordination between government agencies and non-profits in many cases.

Since it went into effect, the ordinance has sparked fear and confusion at City Hall, as department heads struggled to determine whether their partnerships with non-profits and philanthropies were in compliance with the law. Officials found in violation of the law would be personally liable for fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

By this summer, even Supervisor Peskin, the author of Prop E, conceded that the law needed to be clarified. His legislation would explicitly allow city officials to solicit donations from people or groups seeking standard, low-value permits with The City, and create a carveout allowing city officials to negotiate community benefits agreements with developers.

Breed’s legislation would have included those elements and more, exempting small dollar donations altogether; clearing the way for departments, like the Department of Rec and Park, to work with non-profits, like the Parks Alliance, that have memoranda of understanding with The City; and allowing officials to solicit donations from individuals and non-profits that have commented on legislative or administrative action.

It remains to be seen which elements will make it into the compromise legislation.