Mayor Breed to raise transgender flag at City Hall

Mayor London Breed and other city officials will raise the transgender flag at City Hall Friday afternoon in honor of the beginning of Trans Awareness Month.

Breed along with State Sen. Scott Wiener, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and trans community leaders will preside over the flag raising and discuss The City’s trans policies and programs, according to the Mayor’s Office.

“In San Francisco, we celebrate our diversity,” Breed said in a statement. “Despite transphobic and bigoted efforts around the country to dismantle the rights of trans people, our trans community will never be erased. We are committed to continuing our investments in the trans community, providing support through policies and program, and maintaining our unyielding commitment to equal rights for all.”

Last year, Breed and the Office of Transgender Initiatives declared November as Transgender Awareness Month in San Francisco. The declaration built on November’ annual celebration of a Transgender Awareness Week following a Transgender Day of Remembrance observed across the nation.

“Here in San Francisco we celebrate Transgender Awareness Month to highlight the way that the community and the City are working together to advance equity for trans and gender nonconforming communities,” said Clair Farley, director of Office of Transgender Initiatives. “This is also a time to ground ourselves in our observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day where we pay respect to the lives of the predominantly Black transgender women we have lost to anti-trans violence. As transgender people are under attack across the country San Francisco will not rest until everyone in our community is thriving and has a safe place to call home.”

“Itali Marlowe, Elisha Chanel Stanley, Bailey Reeves, and Jordan Cofer are just a few of the beautiful trans souls we’ve lost this year to the epidemic of hateful, tragic murders,” Wiener said. “As our federal government turns its back on and attacks the transgender community, we must recommit to stand with our transgender neighbors. In San Francisco, we will always uplift transgender people, and I remain committed to the fight for safety, dignity, and equality.”

San Francisco’s city budget includes $3 million in transgender programs and services.

The Trans flag raising is scheduled to take place today at 4 pm at City Hall in Room 200.