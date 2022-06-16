Despite seeing record overdose deaths, San Francisco will close the Tenderloin Center at the end of the year — and plans to open a similar site are unclear.
Unveiled as a cornerstone of Mayor London Breed's Tenderloin Emergency Initiative and considered by many to offer life-saving services, the overdose prevention center at 1172 Market St. opened in January as a one-stop-shop to connect people to addiction treatment and housing.
The center was closed off to the media until recently, and has drawn scrutiny for allowing on-site drug use and its rate of success at linking people with treatment. However, The City has noted the center serves about 400 people a day and offers them a warm meal, shower and safe space off the street.
The Tenderloin Center's lease extension expires at the end of 2022, and The City does not intent to renew it, the mayor's office confirmed Thursday. Breed's budget proposal includes funding for the Tenderloin Center only through the end of the year.
The remaining months will be used to “evaluate the model and determine the long-term plan for providing critical services of overdose prevention and other health and human services support to the community,” Parisa Safarzadeh, Breed’s press secretary, wrote in a statement to The Examiner.
“The City remains committed to continuing the work of saving lives through overdose prevention and is undertaking a rapid planning process to take the best elements of the TLC to new programming in the community,” Safarzadeh wrote. “The goal is to continue to partner with communities and the committed community providers to provide these services in ways that are effective and cost-efficient.”
Those services may continue, but they will no longer be housed under the Tenderloin Center’s roof. The center was never funded beyond the calendar year, and the recent six-month lease extension awarded by the Board of Supervisors only temporarily secured the location.
Service providers based at the Tenderloin Center expressed great frustration.
"We were gutted. Really heartbroken," said Vitka Eisen, chief executive officer of HealthRIGHT 360, a health care provider that oversees overdose prevention services at the Tenderloin Center. "We were doing such amazing work and making connections with people and literally saving lives everyday. I can’t imagine turning those people away. We’ve gotten to know these people."
Del Seymour, founder of the nonprofit Code Tenderloin, which operates in the Tenderloin Center, said the location of the center in front of United Nations plaza was not ideal even though its services are desperately needed against a backdrop of high rates of overdose and homelessness in San Francisco. Some local businesses complained about the highly visible tents and fenced-off areas directly off Market Street.
"The concept is wonderful, but you can’t operate knowing that this is causing so much discomfort to residents," Seymour said. The Tenderloin advocate recently visited safe supervised consumption sites in New York City and said he was "amazed at how they gathered in a low-key location. I walked past it twice and didn’t even know it’s there."
San Francisco officials for years have discussed opening a supervised consumption site, which would be staffed by medical professionals who can reverse overdoses, provide clean supplies to cut down on infections and disease spread, and connect people to other social services and treatment.
The City has considered using the space at 822 Geary St. as both a safe consumption site and as a crisis diversion unit, which would provide 15 behavioral health beds. But a full program there has failed to materialize.
"I hope The City is still committed to opening a supervised consumption site, but that takes more time. There are people dying in the streets in that period of time," Eisen said.
Meanwhile, drug overdose deaths remain at historic highs in San Francisco. At least 74 people have died from overdose in 2022 alone, according to data from the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Now, those in support of the model are preparing to convince city leaders to refund overdose prevention services like what the Tenderloin Center was standing in to offer.
"Hopefully we can continue the funding. Things change," said Seymour. "It’s our job now to convince The City and Board of Supervisors that this is a much-needed service."
Breed announced the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative with bravado in December.
She allowed the emergency declaration to expire in March, but promised that the approach to cleaning up the Tenderloin’s streets would remain much the same. That has included flooding the area with Urban Alchemy’s neon-clad community ambassadors, for which Breed’s budget provides continued funding.
“The City will have more to share in the coming months about the next phase of the TEI, and how behavioral health and overdose prevention services will be provided to meet that critical need,” Safarzadeh wrote.
Adam Shanks contributed to this report.