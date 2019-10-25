Mayor Breed to appear at city-hosted Visitacion Valley job fair

Mayor London Breed will appear at Friday’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development’s job fair in Visitacion Valley Friday.

The job fair, from 10:am until 2 pm, is at 1099 Sunnydale Ave., in one of San Francisco’s highest unemployent neighborhoods. Residents who attend will have the opportunity to possibly land a job with more than 20 different employers, including Artisan Restaurant Collection, Target, Safeway, SPIN and Amazon.

Employers will conduct job interviews at the event as they seek to boost their workforce for the upcoming holidays.The event is also hosted by Family and Child Empowerment Services San Francisco (FACES SF).

“Even as San Francisco is experiencing a record low unemployment rate, there are still people looking for jobs and careers, especially in neighborhoods that have been underserved as the rest of our City prospered,” Breed said. “This job fair in Visitacion Valley is part of our efforts to make San Francisco a more equitable city and to ensure that all residents have access to employment opportunities—regardless of their background or where they live.”

She said that “by bringing the fair to their neighborhood we hope to reach people who otherwise might not know about the employment and training resources that are available to them.”

Even though San Francisco’s unemployment rate is at a low of 1.8 percent, some neighborhoods have a much higher unemployment rate than others. Visitacion Valley, which includes Sunnydale public housing, as one of the highest unemployment rates in the City, a rate that is 60 percent more than the citywide average, according to city officials.

Visitacion Valley is a neighborhood with about 90 percent of residents are people of color.

Asian American residents make up the greatest number of people who are unemployed in the neighborhood and unemployment for Visitacion Valley’s African American residents is five times that of the City average, according to city officials.

In addition to employment in the private sector, there is also resources available to gain employment in the public sector.

The Department of Human Resources will offer a workshop to teach residents about how to apply for jobs with the city government. The Public Defender’s Office will also tell residents about its Clean Slate Program, which helps people secure jobs, such as by dismissing convictions or ending probation early.

The job fair is the latest effort by OEWD to help secure jobs in the areas of The City where unemployment rates remain disproportionately higher. Last month, Breed, OEWD and others annnounced the opening of a job center in the Oceanview, Merced Heights, and Ingleside neighborhoods.