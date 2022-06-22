San Francisco Mayor London Breed has tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor is feeling well and continuing to work from home, her office said in a news release on Wednesday.
Breed is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. She will isolate in accordance with San Francisco Department of Public Health guidelines and will not be attending any public events.
Breed shared several photos on Twitter of herself unmasked and close with several prominent people during the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on Monday, including Warriors star Stephen Curry and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Breed tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning and is in the process of notifying potential contacts, according to Parisa Safarzadeh, the mayor's press secretary.
Breed is "conducting business as usual from her home" and "firing on all cylinders," Safarzadeh said.
Safarzadeh declined to say whether Breed was receiving any treatment for COVID-19, such as Paxlovid, describing it as "personal information."
Breed took the national spotlight for San Francisco’s approach to handling COVID-19, which involved some of the earliest and longest school closures and shelter-in-place orders of anywhere in the country.
While the approach kept COVID-19 at bay during some of the earliest and most uncertain points of the pandemic, cases soared during the omicron surge and have crept back in more recent months as San Francisco — and other Bay Area counties — has relaxed nearly all local COVID-19 safety precautions.
San Francisco has declined to reimplement measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, such as an indoor mask mandate, as the number of documented cases spiked in recent months, according to public health data.
Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate earlier this month.
Cases in San Francisco have recently plateaued, but public health experts have warned that it could be sustained through the summer thanks to new variants of the virus, The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week.
Hospitalizations have stayed low through the surge largely due to The City’s high vaccinations and booster uptake. About 84% of all San Francisco residents are vaccinated.
San Francisco had a seven-day average of 420 cases and 81 hospitalizations as of June 14, according to data from the Department of Public Health.