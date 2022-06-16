San Francisco is poised to have yet another bitter fight over housing.
Sponsors of a proposed city charter amendment that would streamline affordable housing developments announced at a press conference Thursday that they’ve gathered enough signatures to land the proposal on the November ballot.
Dubbed “Affordable Homes Now,” backed by Mayor London Breed, the proposal would simplify San Francisco’s notorious permitting process for proposed housing developments that meet certain affordability criteria
It could square off against a measure introduced by progressives on the Board of Supervisors in May. Spearheaded by Supervisor Connie Chan, that measure would significantly increase affordability requirements compared to the measure backed by Breed. (Chan's proposal has yet to receive a vote from the Board of Supervisors).
The difference between the two proposals is largely philosophical, posing a question that has been central to The City’s housing debates for years: how much should the city demand of developers in exchange for allowing them to build housing?
Breed, who is backing the initiative, described it in existential terms.
“The future of our city is at stake,” Breed said.
To drive home the point, the measure’s proponents used 469 Stevenson Street as a backdrop for their announcement. The property, still a parking lot, was the planned site of a 27-story residential development that was shot down by Supervisors last year.
In a fiery speech, Breed excoriated “nonprofits who are obstructionist, who try to extort resources,” implicitly pointing to TODCO’s role in opposing the Stevenson Street development.
“If they don’t get what they want financially, they will stop your project, and let’s be honest about that,” Breed said. “It happens in this city on a regular basis.”
Supervisors, however, have levied criticism at Breed.
Supervisor Dean Preston has called on Breed to tap into more than $100 million of tax revenue generated through 2020’s Proposition I to develop affordable housing; the mayor has demurred.
In order to qualify for streamlining under Affordable Homes Now, a new housing development would need to exceed the city’s existing affordability requirements — which stipulate that at least 21.5% of new units be affordable — by 15%.
Thus, in a 100 unit building, the developer would need to set aside at least 22 units as affordable by default, but could qualify for streamlining by increasing the number of those units by 15%.
The proposal allows the Board of Supervisors to adjust the definition of affordable from the existing 120% of area median income up to 140% — which, to opponents, would defeat the measure's purpose.
Streamlining is a big deal in a city where it takes an average developer more than two years to have a housing project approved.
“It stops the dysfunction,” Breed said of the proposal.
The city is under pressure to drastically increase its production of new housing. It’s currently crafting a new Housing Element that, to meet state requirements, will see San Francisco add 82,000 housing units, 57% of which must be affordable, by 2031.
Among the measure's backers is Breed-appointed Supervisor Matt Dorsey. His district includes SOMA and Mission Bay, where much of the city’s new housing has been developed in recent years. He noted the state is forcing San Francisco to build, and The City risks losing key housing and transportation funding if it doesn’t.
“I think the District 6 supervisor has to be the conscience of housing on the whole Board of Supervisors, because my district’s going to be hurt the most if we don’t live up to our obligations,” Dorsey said.