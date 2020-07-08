Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference on the shooting death of Jace Young, 6, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor Breed getting tested after possible coronavirus exposure

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday said she may have been exposed to COVID-19 and is being tested.

In a post on Twitter, Breed said she recently attended an event attended by another person who had tested positive for the disease. The other person was aware that they had tested positive at the time, she said.

Breed has since taken a test and is awaiting the results. She said she plans to limit public events for the next ten days.

“I know people want to be out in public right now, but this disease is killing people,” she said. “It’s simply reckless for those who have tested positive go out and risk the lives of others. I cannot stress this enough: if you test positive, it’s on you to stay home and not expose others.”

