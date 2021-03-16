Mayor Breed gets vaccinated, urges city residents to do the same

‘These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they can save your life,’ Breed tells doubters

Mayor London Breed was vaccinated Tuesday against COVID one year after she and other Bay Area counties announced a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

She is now among the more than 230,000 residents in San Francisco to have received their first dose of the vaccine. Breed was administered the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition.

The other two vaccines available, Moderna and Pfizer, require two shots weeks apart.

“Today, I’m getting vaccinated with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to show that all the vaccines are safe and effective,” Breed wrote on Twitter. “I know that some people in our communities have concerns about whether or not they should get a vaccine. These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they can save your life.”

One year ago today I told San Francisco that we needed to stay home and save lives. Today, I'm getting vaccinated with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to show that all the vaccines are safe and effective. This is how we end the pandemic. When it's your turn, get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/iypJCvHSf8 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2021

Breed is eligible for the vaccine because she falls into the state’s 1B category, which includes the emergency services workforce, according to the Mayor’s Office. The City moved into the 1B phase on Feb. 24, which also includes police, grocery store workers, employees of restaurants and teachers.

The latest city data shows 31%, or 236,421, of residents aged 16 and over in San Francisco have received at least their first dose, while 15%, or 11,842, have received their second dose.

San Francisco expanded the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine Monday to include those with disabilities and severe underlying health conditions as well as homeless people and those in jails.

Check back for updates.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/