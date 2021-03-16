Mayor London Breed receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition on Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

Mayor London Breed receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition on Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

Mayor Breed gets vaccinated, urges city residents to do the same

‘These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they can save your life,’ Breed tells doubters

Mayor London Breed was vaccinated Tuesday against COVID one year after she and other Bay Area counties announced a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

She is now among the more than 230,000 residents in San Francisco to have received their first dose of the vaccine. Breed was administered the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition.

The other two vaccines available, Moderna and Pfizer, require two shots weeks apart.

“Today, I’m getting vaccinated with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to show that all the vaccines are safe and effective,” Breed wrote on Twitter. “I know that some people in our communities have concerns about whether or not they should get a vaccine. These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they can save your life.”

Breed is eligible for the vaccine because she falls into the state’s 1B category, which includes the emergency services workforce, according to the Mayor’s Office. The City moved into the 1B phase on Feb. 24, which also includes police, grocery store workers, employees of restaurants and teachers.

The latest city data shows 31%, or 236,421, of residents aged 16 and over in San Francisco have received at least their first dose, while 15%, or 11,842, have received their second dose.

San Francisco expanded the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine Monday to include those with disabilities and severe underlying health conditions as well as homeless people and those in jails.

Check back for updates.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Schools are about to re-open, but how will students get there?

Just Posted

Officials in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose hope that automated speed enforcement cameras could help curb dangerous driving. (Shutterstock)
Assemblymember David Chiu takes second shot at speed camera bill

Pilot program includes stronger protections for privacy and equity, supporters say

Mayor London Breed receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition on Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)
Mayor Breed gets vaccinated, urges city residents to do the same

‘These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they can save your life,’ Breed tells doubters

Stephen Curry passed Guy Rodgers for the most assists in Golden State Warriors history Monday, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Lakers. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Curry makes Warriors history in 128-97 loss to Lakers

Stephen Curry passed Guy Rodgers for the most assists in Golden State… Continue reading

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Board vote could cut short the SkyStar Wheel’s run

The Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday whether to overturn… Continue reading

Approximately 150-200 people of the educators, families and the community attend the Safe Return Car Caravan rally at 1875 Marin Street before heading to The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) office at 555 Franklin Street, Sunday, March 14, 2021 in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/S.F. Examiner)
Teachers say planned school schedule leaves them with no time to prepare

Union members approve contract with district but continue lobbying on working conditions

Most Read