Mayor London Breed appointed Sue Diamond to replace Rich Hillis on the Planning Commission Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor appoints Sue Diamond to Planning Commission

Land use and real estate attorney Sue Diamond has been appointed to serve in a seat vacated last month by Commissioner Rich Hillis, the Mayor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Hillis, a development planner who has served on the commission since 2012, resigned in September to vie for the job of Planning Department director after long-time director John Rahaim retired.

Diamond heads a law office in San Francisco that works “primarily with nonprofit organizations,” and her clients have included the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco and Brandeis School, according to the Mayor’s office. While selected by Mayor London Breed, her appointment is subject to approval by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Breed said in a statement Wednesday that Diamond has “30-plus years of experience” as an attorney and strategic advisor to the commission. She has also served on the boards of several organizations, including Mercy Housing California, Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, and the Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco, and taught Land Use Law at Stanford Law School.

“I look forward to working with the Commission to carry out the Mayor’s vision of building more housing in all neighborhoods,” Diamond said in a statement.

The seven planning commissioners are appointed by the mayor and board to serve four-year terms, and shape planning and development policies in The City.

