Mayor appoints Stephanie Cajina to serve on SFTMA Board of Directors

Stephanie Cajina was recently appointed to the SFMTA Board of Directors by Mayor London Breed. (Photo by Jyotindra Vasudeo)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday she’s appointing Stephanie Cajina to the serve on the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors.

Cajina would fill the seat left vacant by former SFMTA Director Cheryl Brinkman, who left the board in August.

Cajina is a San Francisco native who was born and raised in the Excelsior District. Currently, she serves as senior economic development specialist for the city of Napa.

If Cajina’s appointment is approved by the Board of Supervisors, she would become the SFMTA board’s only Latina director, city officials said.

“Stephanie’s roots in the Excelsior and long history of serving her community will bring a valuable perspective to the Board. She understands how critical Muni is to all San Franciscans, especially our working-class families, and I know that she will work tirelessly to ensure that Muni prioritizes equity and equal access as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Breed said in a statement.

“It is an honor to be nominated by Mayor Breed to further advocate for our vulnerable communities by bringing my unique perspective to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors,” Cajina said. “Muni, specifically the 14 line, was integral in helping my immigrant family navigate the City — whether it was going to get me to school or helping my parents get to work. I am humbled by this opportunity to serve.”

In addition to her work with the city of Napa, Cajina also serves on the vice chair of the Northern Bay Area Chapters of the Chicano Latino Caucus.

Cajina, a graduate of Cornell University, previously worked as executive director for the nonprofit community organization Excelsior Action Group.