Mayor appoints former supe Katy Tang to lead The City’s Office of Small Business

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has appointed former Supervisor Katy Tang to lead the city’s Office of Small Business.

As executive director, Tang will oversee all of the office’s functions, including assisting small businesses with programs and providing case-management services.

Tang, who is currently director of public and governmental affairs at the city’s Department of Public Health, will start her new position in January, according to the mayor’s office.

“Katy has spent much of her career serving our city, both as an elected official and civil servant and has continuously fought for our small business community even during the most challenging times. I am confident that Katy’s experience and passion for our city and its entrepreneurs make her the right person for the job,” Breed said in a statement.

Tang will replace outgoing Office of Small Business Executive Director Regina Dick-Endrizzi, who was appointed by then-mayor and now Gov. Gavin Newsom for the position in 2009 and recently announced her retirement.

“I look forward to applying over a decade of experience assisting small businesses struggling through the city’s challenging permitting process to allow our business community to thrive in what they do best, which is to create jobs, opportunities, and vibrant neighborhoods,” Tang said. “We need to prioritize communities that have experienced disproportionate impacts from the pandemic and ensure San Francisco offers diverse business and employment opportunities.”

Tang served as supervisor for the city’s District 4, which includes the Sunset District, between 2014 and 2019. She is credited with authoring several successful pieces of legislation, including establishing a policy for lactation for new mothers in the workplace, creating new regulations for massage businesses to deter human trafficking, prohibiting the sale of fur in the city and banning small plastic items like straws.

In addition to serving on the Board of Supervisors and with the Department of Public Health, Tang also formerly worked as a land use analyst for a local law firm.

The city’s Office of Small Business is directed by the Small Business Commission and is part of the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

OEWD Executive Director Kate Sofis said of Tang, “Her ability to connect with the small business community and her vast experience in small business policy and land use expertise will undoubtedly help to support the over 94,000 small businesses that call San Francisco home.”