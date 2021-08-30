Mayor London Breed, pictured in May, encouraged more San Franciscans to get their shots following an announcement on social media that 80 percent of residents age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file)

Mayor London Breed, pictured in May, encouraged more San Franciscans to get their shots following an announcement on social media that 80 percent of residents age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file)

Mayor announces 80 percent of SF residents fully vaccinated

86 percent have received one dose

As of Aug. 29, 80 percent of eligible San Francisco residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor London Breed said.

“This a major milestone but we still have work to do to make sure that all of us are protected,” the mayor posted on her Twitter account. “Now is the time to take your shot if you haven’t already.”

The city has 683,699 residents age 12 and older who have been vaccinated. Of those, 86 percent have received at least one dose and 80 percent have completed a full series.

More information on vaccinations in San Francisco is available at https://sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19San Franciscosan francisco newsVaccines

Previous story
If Newsom is recalled, how would a Republican governor get anything done?
Next story
Report suggests bad news for San Francisco’s economic recovery

Just Posted

San Francisco Police investigate the scene after an officer involved shooting on Shotwell Street near 19th Street back in 2016. (Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A local solution for gun violence? Pay people $300 a month

‘We are trying to address the root causes of what’s happened’

Artie Gilbert with Urban Alchemy walks along Turk Street in the Tenderloin on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Urban Alchemy says its street services work and the ‘special sauce is relationships’

But critics wonder: Is that enough?

From left: Miranda Martin, interim executive director of Parents for Public Schools San Francisco, and Kate Moore, assistant director of operations, at the PPS-SF offices in the Mission District on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Why a SF parent group decided to stop live-tweeting school board meetings

‘The goal of our organization is to have people feel good about public education in The City’

San Francisco economists are uncertain about whether conventioneers will return to Moscone Center as uncertainties around COVID remain. (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file)
Report suggests bad news for San Francisco’s economic recovery

San Francisco’s celebrated June 15 reopening date was supposed to mark the… Continue reading

California, which isn’t as liberal a state as you may imagine but is nonetheless considerably more liberal than the nation as a whole, may be about to absent-mindedly acquire a Trumpist governor who could never win a normal election. (Philip Cheung/The New York Times)
The gentrification of blue America

‘The failure to add housing, no matter how high the demand, has collided with the tech boom’

Most Read