Mayor announces 80 percent of SF residents fully vaccinated

Mayor London Breed, pictured in May, encouraged more San Franciscans to get their shots following an announcement on social media that 80 percent of residents age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file)

As of Aug. 29, 80 percent of eligible San Francisco residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor London Breed said.

“This a major milestone but we still have work to do to make sure that all of us are protected,” the mayor posted on her Twitter account. “Now is the time to take your shot if you haven’t already.”

The city has 683,699 residents age 12 and older who have been vaccinated. Of those, 86 percent have received at least one dose and 80 percent have completed a full series.

More information on vaccinations in San Francisco is available at https://sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19San Franciscosan francisco newsVaccines