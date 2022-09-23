For the second time in a week, BART is experiencing significant service delays due to issues in the Transbay Tube.
The agency is single-tracking trains through its only link between San Francisco and the East Bay on Friday morning after a train was disabled and stuck in the tube due to a power issue, BART Media Relations Manager Jim Allison said.
An electrical substation failed at 7:11 a.m. while following a failsafe procedure, according to the agency, stranding a San Francisco-bound train with 200 passengers in the Transbay Tube and affecting the following routes:
Red Line (Richmond-Millbrae/SFO) is canceled.
Green Line (Berryessa/North San Jose-Daly City) is diverting to MacArthur Station.
Yellow Line (Antioch-SFO) is single-tracking.
Blue Line (Dublin/Pleasanton-Daly City) is single-tracking.
BART ultimately moved the disabled train to West Oakland at around 8:35 a.m., where the passengers offloaded onto other San Francisco-bound trains.
Officials said AC Transit is providing transbay service as mutual aid for passengers with valid fare, while MUNI is providing mutual aid between the San Francisco Embarcadero and Daly City stations.
BART is providing a shuttle service for Millbrae-bound passengers from San Francisco International Airport.
The agency has no estimate of when Friday's power issues will be fixed and full service will be restored. In the meantime, BART passengers are encouraged to listen to their train operators for the latest updates.
Equipment issues in the Transbay Tube on Sunday disrupted service for about two hours, thanks to a trackside problem disabling two trains in Oakland.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
