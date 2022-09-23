28387517_web1_BART_1

One BART line is canceled, another is diverting service and two more are single-tracking. (Examiner) 

For the second time in a week, BART is experiencing significant service delays due to issues in the Transbay Tube. 

The agency is single-tracking trains through its only link between San Francisco and the East Bay on Friday morning after a train was disabled and stuck in the tube due to a power issue, BART Media Relations Manager Jim Allison said. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 