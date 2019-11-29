Mason Street to close temporarily for Crissy Field marshland project

A section of Mason Street near Crissy Field in San Francisco’s Presidio will be closed for about six months starting next week while crews work on a project to create 7 acres of new marshland.

Starting Monday, Mason Street just east of Halleck Street will close to allow the installation of culverts underneath the street that will send fresh water from the Presidio’s Tennessee Hollow watershed to the salt water of San Francisco Bay.

As a result, an 850-foot length of a long-buried stream will be brought back to the surface in an area long covered by concrete, according to the Presidio Trust, which manages the national park.

The new marshland that will result at a site to be known as Quartermaster Reach will also feature an elevated bridge where visitors can look at wildlife.

Detours will be in place around the Mason Street closure, and Crissy Field and other destinations along the city’s northern waterfront will remain open.

More information about the project can be found online at https://www.presidio.gov/presidio-trust/planning/Quartermaster-Reach-Marsh.

