Market Street hit-and-run victim id’ed as 79-year-old SF woman

A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a traffic collision at Fifth and Market streets on Saturday has been identified by the medical examiner as San Francisco resident Hui Jun Yang

Yang, 79, was struck around 8:50 p.m, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney said on social media Saturday night that the fatality involved a woman who was hit by a taxi.

Police described the suspect as a 67-year-old man, and said he remained at large as of Monday morning.

Yang’s death was the second traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Saturday.

A 48-year old male was walking on Bryant Street when he was hit by an SUV on 16th and Bryant Streets at 12:54 p.m on Saturday, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is also currently being investigated as a hit-and-run, said Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The suspect, who is believed to be a woman, remained at large as of Monday morning, according to police.

