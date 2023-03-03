Teachers at San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School are threatening a sickout due to poor working conditions and inadequate communication and support from administration, according to a survey released by the teachers union this week.
The school’s union committee compiled a survey that includes 26 votes of staff who recently joined Marina Middle School; the survey does not include teachers, paraprofessionals and other full-time employees who quit this academic year.
An investigative report by The Examiner found that, since August 2021, Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff. In the 2022-23 academic year, a security guard, a social worker, and a head counselor vacated their positions. Former Principal Virigina Daws left the school in the middle of the academic year – October 2022 — effectively promoting Amanda Barnett and Katherine Brown as co-principals.
At a Feb.15 town hall, Barnett said that “the district has guest teachers, or substitutes, that commit weeks if not months in one classroom to support the consistency and stability of that classroom space.”
The committee, which feeds into the United Educators of San Francisco teacher’s union, said that “staff at Marina Middle are suffering and quitting due to the policies and actions of our current administrators, Brown and Barnett,” and “The district middle school lead team, which includes (middle school superintendent) Tony Payne and (middle school assistant superintendent) Han Phung, stalled or ignored the rebuilding of our community after it was shattered by a culture of retaliation, hostility and overall indifference.”
Issues with understaffing led civil rights law firm Public Advocates to file a Williams complaint with the school district on Jan. 23. The official complaint stated that “Both daily substitute teachers and long-term substitute teachers are regularly called upon to cover classes, along with Marina Middle School’s certificated teachers themselves, who are asked to give up their prep periods to provide class coverage.”
Parents who commented at the Marina Middle School town hall seemed to confirm the firm’s allegations. Parents said their children go for weeks without permanent teachers in some subject areas, and that the lack of special education resource teachers, counselors, security guards and social workers exacerbates a poor school climate for their children.
The Examiner reached out to Phung for an update on the Williams complaint; Phung responded that “(the district) had recently met with Public Advocates and gave them the updates.” She declined to provide further information.
However, Public Advocates managing attorney John Affeldt told The Examiner that the firm does not have an official response yet and that the district has 45 working days to resolve its educator vacancies.
“They reported that they are making good progress. The response to the complaint is (the district’s) first obligation,” he said, and added that it is incumbent on the district to fill those vacancies, and that a national teacher shortage would not excuse the district from noncompliance.
“This late in the (academic year), there should not be vacancies and (long-term) substitutes,” Affedalt said.
When The Examiner requested a phone interview with the middle school deputy superintendent, district spokesperson Laura Dudnick refused, saying that “Han (Phung) is focused on supporting schools. Media inquiries should be directed to the communications office for a timely response.”
Superintendent Matt Wayne did not respond to a request for comment.
Educators are also receiving the cold shoulder from district administration — according to the survey, 69% said that there is “poor communication by administration,” that “administration often ignores suggestions from educators,” and that “a hostile work environment created by administration (leads) staff (to) fear retaliation for raising issues.”
Results from the survey suggest that there is a fear-driven culture within the district. The union building committee said that “Several staff mentioned they would not fill out the survey because they are not tenured or fear retaliation.” Marina Middle School and Francisco Middle School teachers interviewed by The Examiner in January and February requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation from administrators.
The district could face civil lawsuits if it does not resolve the issues brought up in the Williams complaint by the end of March.
But the teachers’ demands are much more feasible: as a top priority, the teachers union is asking San Francisco Unified School District administration to “implement a system to support teachers dealing with student issues, answer the phone and respond to emails.” If this is not satisfied, the survey indicates that Marina Middle School teachers will walk-out, furthering the vacancy calamity. The union did not disclose when a walk-out would happen.
In response to the union committee’s survey, Dunick said: “The Marina administration and middle school leadership team remain extremely committed to the students and staff of Marina Middle School. The administration has been responsive to requests from the Marina (committee), including finalizing a Safety Plan that was requested by the (committee). The administration meets biweekly with the Marina (committee) and was surprised that none of the items mentioned in the union committee’s letter have come up.”
Dudnick said there have been no new staff resignations since last fall, and that school administrators “will continue to work with staff to ensure that Marina continues to be a place where students and staff feel welcomed and connected.”