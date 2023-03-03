Students ending their day at Marina Middle School

An investigative report by The Examiner found that  since August 2021, Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff.

Teachers at San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School are threatening a sickout due to poor working conditions and inadequate communication and support from administration, according to a survey released by the teachers union this week.

The school’s union committee compiled a survey that includes 26 votes of staff who recently joined Marina Middle School; the survey does not include teachers, paraprofessionals and other full-time employees who quit this academic year.

