Interim DA Suzy Loftus extends lead over progressive candidate Chesa Boudin

Suzy Loftus and her youngest daughter emerge to speak at her post-election party on election night, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus increased her lead over progressive challenger Chesa Boudin in the latest tally of election results released late Wednesday afternoon.

The new results from the Department of Elections show Loftus had 55,830 votes so far compared to 53,625 votes for Boudin — a difference of 2,205.

The latest figures reflect 18,000 ballots that were counted since the early hours of Wednesday morning, when Loftus was leading Boudin by a mere 240 votes.

Tens of thousands of votes remain uncounted citywide.

In the other close contest on the ballot, progressive Dean Preston was ahead of Supervisor Vallie Brown by 218 votes in District 5 by the end of election night.

But that changed Wednesday afternoon.

Brown pulled ahead in the contest with 7,278 votes compared to Preston’s 7,190 votes after the Department of Elections counted 1,900 more ballots. That is a margin of just 88 votes.

It’s unclear how many ballots have yet to be counted in the District 5 contest.

This story will be updated. Check back later for more.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com