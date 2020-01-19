Man wounded in late-night Tenderloin shooting

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Tenderloin neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded Saturday at 11:21 p.m. to shots fired in the 900 block of Market Street.

A short time later, a victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, according to police.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, remained in the hospital Sunday morning.

His condition was not life threatening, according to police.

The victim told investigators the incident occurred at the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Market Street.

