A 48-year-old man is clinging to life after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said Monday.

The man appears to have been dropped off at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was unable to provide details about what happened to him.

No arrest has been made as of Monday morning.

