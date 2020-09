A 23-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on San Francisco’s Treasure Island Tuesday night, police said.

The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. in the area of Avenue of the Palms and Ninth Street.

The driver, who police said was “involved in street racing,” was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a concrete barrier.

No one else was injured or involved in the crash, according to police.

