(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bayview shooting

A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Phelps Street and Innes Avenue.

Officers responded and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning, according to police.

A dark sedan was seen fleeing the scene before officers arrived, but no other details about the vehicle or shooting suspect have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

