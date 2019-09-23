Man struck in the head with a bat in the Tenderloin

A 25-year-old man was assaulted with a bat in San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Sunday evening, police said.

The attack was reported at around 10:33 p.m. near the corner of Ellis and Hyde streets, according to police. The suspect struck the victim in the head and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated assault Sunday. Police described the suspect as a 29-year-old man, but did not provide further details.

So far this year, there have been 266 reports of aggravated assault in the Tenderloin District as of the end of August, according to the most recent police crime data available. That’s just a 2 percent increase compared with the same time last year.

