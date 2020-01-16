Man strikes driver with metal pipe in possible road rage incident

An apparent fit of road rage turned into a violent robbery Wednesday morning in Dogpatch when a driver got out of his car and hit another man with a metal pipe, police said.

The incident happened at around 8:55 a.m. when the suspect cut off the victim at the intersection of Third and 23rd streets, struck him and took his cellphone, according to police.

The victim, 58, sustained injuries not considered life-threatening and received medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The incident wasn’t the only robbery or assault reported Wednesday.

According to police, a 17-year-old woman is also short a cellphone after a young man snatched her device while she was riding a Muni bus in Sunnydale.

The suspected thief fled the bus at Sunnydale Avenue and Santos Street around 8:15 a.m.

And in Chinatown, police are investigating an aggravated assault in which an elderly man used his vehicle to strike a 31-year-old man.

The assault occurred at Mason and Jackson streets at 11:31 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

