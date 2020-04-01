Man stabbed in chest while fending off attacker with broom in Mission District

A man who tried to fend off a knife-wielding attacker with a broom suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the Mission District on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The victim, a 55-year-old man, was stabbed in the chest when his assailant pulled out a knife during an argument at 25th and Cypress streets at around 4:14 p.m.
Police arrested the suspect, identified as a 32-year-old man, but have not released his name.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
