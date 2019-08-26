Man stabbed after shooting woman as argument unfolds in abandoned building

An argument inside an abandoned building in the Mission District turned violent early Friday morning when a 26-year-old woman became the unintended victim of a shooting, according to police.

Five people were arguing inside the building on 19th Street between Capp Street and South Van Ness Avenue at around 2:12 a.m. when the shooter missed his target and struck the woman in the leg, police said.

The shooter, a 25-year-old man, was then stabbed in the back and the hand with a knife by his intended target, according to police.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The injured shooter and the other people fled the scene. On Monday morning, police said no one had been arrested.

The shooting was just one of several that police have responded to in San Francisco in recent days.

Early Saturday morning, a 26-year-old man was shot in the hand during an argument at a gas station in South of Market.

Police said the man was shot at around 3:29 a.m. on Harrison Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, near where a Chevron station is located.

The suspect drove away in a vehicle on Harrison Street. Police have not made an arrest in the case.

Minutes later, police responded to a separate shooting in the Bayview when two men were shot following an altercation outside a bar.

Police said the 21-year-old man and 23-year-old man were shot near Palou Avenue and Selby streets at around 3:45 a.m. The men suffered injuries including to the chest, buttocks and leg.

They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. Police said two men are suspected of carrying out the shooting but no arrests have been made.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects in any of the cases.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com