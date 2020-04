A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday while sitting in his car in the Bayview, according to police.

The shots were fired around 9:22 p.m. at Carroll Avenue and Arelious Walker Drive, he told police. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries once he realized he was hit, police said.

Police have not made an arrest.

An investigation is open and ongoing.

