Police lights (Courtesy photo)

Man shot while fleeing armed robbers in Noe Valley

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in incident that began with theft of cell phone

A 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when two suspects robbed and shot him in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood late Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 10:55 p.m. in the area of Castro and Elizabeth streets. The suspects approached the man, pointed guns at him and took his phone, then shot him twice as he ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

The suspects remain at large and detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said the shooting was one of two in his district on Sunday. Shortly before 3 p.m. police also responded to a drive-by shooting at Diamond and Sussex Street in Glen Park.

The victim in that shooting was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

