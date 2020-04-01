Man shot through door while complaining about noisy neighbor

Tenderloin Station officers arrest suspect on suspicion of attempted murder

A San Francisco man who knocked on his neighbor’s door to complain about loud noises coming from the apartment was shot in the on leg Monday night, police said.

The man heard a “pop” before realizing that his noisy neighbor had shot him through the door at the apartment building near the edge of the Tenderloin, according to police.

When officers responded to the building on Eddy Street between Mason and Taylor streets at around 9:25 p.m., they found the wounded victim in his own apartment.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police arrested the suspected gunman, 60-year-old Ronnell Vines of San Francisco, without incident.

Vines was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

He remained at County Jail without bail as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

