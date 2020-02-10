Man shot by off-duty FBI agent in Haight is local street musician

The 24-year-old man who was shot late Saturday night by an off-duty FBI agent in Haight Ashbury is a local artist and street musician who may have been trying to break up a fight when he was wounded, his mother said.

Tad Crane, a resident of San Francisco, was shot by the agent during an altercation near the corner of Haight and Ashbury streets at around 11:34 p.m., according to police. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

On Monday, police said Crane was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine for sale. He does not appear to have been booked on a crime in connection with the shooting as of Monday evening.

While authorities have otherwise been tight-lipped on the details of the shooting, his mother, Teri Pederson, told the San Francisco Examiner that people have been calling to say an FBI agent shot her son twice “for trying to stop a fight.”

“That would be my kid,” Pederson said. “He’s not really much of a fighter himself. He’s about love and peace and not fighting.”

Crane moved to San Francisco at age 19 and has struggled to find secure housing over the last five years, Pederson said. He has mostly lived in a van or motorhome, but slept on the streets after his recreational vehicle was towed.

More recently, his mother said the Homeless Youth Alliance helped find him an apartment in the Mission.

Crane is an artist who was born in Montana and raised in Idaho and around Northern California. He spent his younger years living in Truckee, a town in Nevada County. He has two brothers and a 17-year-old sister who is planning to join the Army.

At 2 years old, Crane and his mother were involved in a serious car accident when Pederson crashed into a boulder and was ejected through the window, hitting her head on a guard rail, she said.

“Tad was perfectly safe in the car seat, playing with the hot wheels when the firemen found him,” Pederson said.

Pederson described her son as a creative-type who plays upright bass on the street and has travelled to Nevada for Burning Man. Crane is also a tattoo artist who has given himself and his mother a tattoo, she said.

“He’s been drawing since he was old enough to hold a pencil,” she said. “He goes around and he puts mushrooms on everything.’”

Pederson said her son has been in trouble before and acknowledged that he may have used marijuana and psychedelics in the past. But she disputed that he would use methamphetemine.

Jail records show Crane has been booked into County Jail at least four times since November 2018, mostly for various drug charges. Last November, he was cited for drinking alcohol in public and arrested on a felony warrant.

It is unclear whether any of those arrests resulted in formal charges or a conviction.

Aleem Raja, a deputy public defender, said on behalf of Crane that no charges were filed against him.

“He was the victim of an off-duty FBI agent who chose to open fire on Haight Street on a busy Saturday night,” Raja said. “We are praying that Mr. Crane recovers from the multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach.”

On Monday afternoon, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside Park Police Station to show support for their friend.

One protester held a sign asking, “Why is an off-duty FBI agent shooting people on Haight?”

The FBI declined to comment further on the case Monday. The shooting remains under investigation.

Pederson, who lives in the mountains about an hour north of Susanville in Lassen County and hosts a local radio show, said she last spoke to her son on Saturday morning — the day of the shooting.

Crane was expecting a friend to visit from out of town.

“He was having a great day,” she said. “He said, mom don’t worry about me — I’m doing good.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/