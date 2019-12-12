Man shot at home in Bayview among victims of recent SF homicides

SFPD Chief Scott releases new details in killings in report to Police Commission

There have been 37 homicides reported in San Francisco so far in 2019. (Courtesy photo)

A 50-year-old man was at home with his family in the Bayview over the weekend when a person pushed through the door and shot him, police said.

Mark Coats died after being rushed to a local hospital from his home on Oakdale Avenue between Ingalls Street and Baldwin Court at around 8:10 p.m., authorites said. The shooter made off on foot and has not been identified.

The killing was among the recent homicides that Police Chief Bill Scott detailed during a report to the Police Commission on Wednesday.

There have been 37 homicides reported in San Francisco so far in 2019 compared to 43 at the same time last year, Scott said.

Scott said the shooter in the Coats killing was a suspicious person who was seen walking across the street.

The person then pushed through the door as a relative walked into the house and shot Coats multiple times. Two other family members were also inside.

“The investigation is still very much in full swing,” Scott said.

Also on Saturday, a 23-year-old man died at the hospital after being attacked in the Mission District days earlier, Scott said.

The man was injured on Mariposa Street between Hampshire and Bryant streets at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, police said.

He has been identified Medical Examiner’s Office as William Andrews.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Scott also said a third homicide occured in December when a person died from injuries stemming from an attack in August.

Police have not released further details on that case.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/