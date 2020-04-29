Man shot at by police in Tenderloin accused of attacking dog walker in earlier incident

San Francisco Police investigate an officer-involved shooting near the Pierre Hotel on Jones Street in the Tenderloin on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Before being shot at by police in the Tenderloin and engaging in an hours-long standoff with crisis negotiators, a 31-year-old man allegedly struck a dog walker in the face with a piece of wood.

Police released details on the attack for the first time Wednesday and identified the suspect as Thomas E. O’Bannon.

The 60-year-old victim was walking his dog on Post Street between Jones and Taylor streets at around 5:25 a.m. on April 21 when O’Bannon allegedly assaulted him, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries including facial fractures, and has since been released.

The assault happened about an hour before police responded to a call of a man with a knife at 6:36 a.m near the Pierre Hotel, a residential hotel at 540 Jones St., and found O’Bannon.

During an initial standoff that lasted an hour, police shot at O’Bannon but missed. He was allegedly armed with a weapon.

“Officers attempted to establish a rapport with the subject to safely take him into custody,” police said in a statement. “Despite the officers’ efforts, the subject refused to comply.”

With officers in pursuit, O’Bannon then allegedly ran around the corner and down the street to Glide Memorial Church on the 300 block of Ellis Street, where he barricaded himself for hours.

Tactical officers and police crisis negotiators responded to the standoff, and O’Bannon was eventually arrested at 9:34 p.m.

O’Bannon was not arrested on suspicion of any charges in connection with the standoff or police shooting.

Police booked him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault likely to result in great bodily injury for allegedly attacking the man with the dog.

“The investigation into the ancillary crimes is ongoing and additional charges are expected be filed,” police said.

Police are expected to hold a virtual town hall meeting to release more information on the police shooting Thursday at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be broadcast over Facebook and YouTube.

