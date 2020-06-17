Man shot and robbed in Bernal Heights

The suspect shot 21-year-old victim and took his wallet.

A 21-year old male was found shot after an apparent robbery in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident on Holly Park and Richland St at 1:55 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm and leg, Officer Adam Lobsinger said.

He told police a male suspect had approached and demanded his wallet before the shooting.

The suspect took the his wallet and fled the scene. He remained at large as of Wednesday morning.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/