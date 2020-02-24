Man shot and killed in Bayview in one of several SF shootings

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bayview late Friday afternoon in one of three recent shootings being investigated by San Francisco police.

The man was shot at Jennings Street and Wallace Avenue at 3:50 p.m., police said. The suspect is described as a hispanic male in his 20s wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

Police say the shooter was last seen in a sedan. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm whether the victim has been identified.

In an unrelated incident on Saturday, another man was shot at Turk and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin, police said.

The 26-year-old man is believed to have been shot by a 21-year-old woman when an argument escalated to violence at around 8:15 p.m.

He was shot in the back and taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police have not made an arrest in the case as of Monday morning.

Then at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday night, a 32-year-old man was injured when someone fired several rounds from one vehicle into another in the Bayview.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive after being shot at La Salle Avenue and Osceola Lane, according to police.

The shooter has not been arrested.

