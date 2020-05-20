Man seriously injured in South of Market robbery, shooting

A 56-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting during a robbery in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mission Street near Ninth Street.

Four suspects, described as men in their early to mid 20s, allegedly tried to rob the victim and two other men ages 37 and 22, then shot the 56-year-old before fleeing. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old had his wallet stolen in the robbery, but no other property was taken, according to police. No detailed descriptions of the suspects have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SF Pride takes 50th anniversary party online

Just Posted

Long slow recovery ahead for hotel industry

Around 15,000 workers furloughed or laid off due to halt in tourism, conventions

SF Pride takes 50th anniversary party online

Nation’s largest gathering of LGBTQ+ community skips iconic parade

Most California school districts plan to open in the fall. Here’s how it would work

Most public school districts in California are planning to reopen campuses on… Continue reading

In Brown Type: History repeats as Asians bear the brunt of coronavirus rage

Our best defense against the virus of animosity is to present a collective front, in defiance of division, whether we are Asian or not

SF braces for traffic as shelter-in-place orders ease

City looking at ways to reduce impact of increased congestion before it returns

Most Read