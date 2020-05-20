Man seriously injured in South of Market robbery, shooting

A 56-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting during a robbery in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mission Street near Ninth Street.

Four suspects, described as men in their early to mid 20s, allegedly tried to rob the victim and two other men ages 37 and 22, then shot the 56-year-old before fleeing. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old had his wallet stolen in the robbery, but no other property was taken, according to police. No detailed descriptions of the suspects have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

