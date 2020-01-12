Man riding between Muni train cars struck, killed in Visitacion Valley

A man who was riding in the gap between two Muni train cars overnight Sunday was struck and killed by the light rail vehicle when he fell onto the trackway near Visitacion Valley, authorities said.

The unusual incident happened at around 1:17 a.m. when the man fell from the coupler between the train cars and was struck by the second train car near Bayshore Boulevard Boulevard and Sunnydale Avenue, according to transit officials.

The man had hopped over the train’s safety straps while the train was stopped at the end of the line, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said in a statement. He had first unsuccessfully tried to open the train doors.

The man fell off and was struck when the operator “started to turn the car around and head back to the train yard,” the statement said.

“The operator appears to have had no knowledge of the collision,” the statement said. “Another operator called to report the body in the trackway.”

Police confirmed that officers responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com