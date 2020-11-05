Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Bayview District

A 42-year-old man died in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, identified by the medical examiner’s office as San Francisco resident Marcus Harrison, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

The shooting was the second reported on Wednesday. Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cortland Avenue and Nevada Street in the Bernal Heights neighborhood on a report of shots fired.

They found spent shell casings at the scene, and later learned a 24-year-old man had been taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The victim was expected to survive. Police said they were looking for a 28-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting but no arrest had been made as of Thursday morning, and no further details were released.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/