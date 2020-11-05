Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Bayview District

A 42-year-old man died in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, identified by the medical examiner’s office as San Francisco resident Marcus Harrison, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.
The shooting was the second reported on Wednesday. Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cortland Avenue and Nevada Street in the Bernal Heights neighborhood on a report of shots fired.
They found spent shell casings at the scene, and later learned a 24-year-old man had been taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
The victim was expected to survive. Police said they were looking for a 28-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting but no arrest had been made as of Thursday morning, and no further details were released.
Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/