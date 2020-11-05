San Francisco Police investigate a shooting outside the Boyd Hotel on Jones Street in the Tenderloin on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Bayview District

A 42-year-old man died in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, identified by the medical examiner’s office as San Francisco resident Marcus Harrison, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

The shooting was the second reported on Wednesday. Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cortland Avenue and Nevada Street in the Bernal Heights neighborhood on a report of shots fired.

They found spent shell casings at the scene, and later learned a 24-year-old man had been taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The victim was expected to survive. Police said they were looking for a 28-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting but no arrest had been made as of Thursday morning, and no further details were released.

